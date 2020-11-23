CTO Realty Growth (NYSEMKT:CTO) closed the sale of 30 acres (Parcel) for ~$8.1M or $273K/acre to Capstone Collegiate Communities, a national real estate developer, who plans to develop an estimated 280 multi-family units.

The Parcel was sold by the venture that was formed in October 2019 when the company sold its controlling interest in the entity that owned the Company’s remaining land portfolio (Land JV).

Proceeds from the sale will be distributed under the terms of the Land JV; CTO has a retained interest in the Land JV.

Land JV has completed $79M+ in land sales since its inception and currently has a pipeline related to the ~1.6K remaining acres, which includes ~70 acres of potential land sales that total $5.2M.

Capital balance of the Land JV partner following distributions related to the sale of the Parcel is ~$32.7M.