KemPharm (OTC:KMPH) updates on investigation of KP1077 as a potential treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (or IH), which is an underserved, orphan disease indication.

IH is a neurological disorder marked by significant, detrimental effects on nighttime sleep as well as daytime sleepiness/wakefulness.

“Our primary focus during 2020 has been advancing KP415 into and through the NDA review process with the FDA, but it has not been our sole focus. While we believe KP415 has the potential to be a primary value driver for KemPharm in the near future, we continue to expand our pipeline with new growth opportunities for the Company. In this regard, we are pleased to announce the discovery of our newest prodrug candidate, KP1077, and the expected filing of the KP879 IND before year-end.” said Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO.

Press Release