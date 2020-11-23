Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is down 2.9% postmarket after its fiscal Q4 results, where it beat expectations with solid revenue growth but offered light profit guidance for the current quarter and upcoming year.

Revenue grew 8.5% with broad gains across segments; core revenue rose 6% vs. expectations for a modest increase.

And non-GAAP net income rose 10% to $305M.

“We enter fiscal 2021 with solid momentum. While there is still some uncertainty looking forward, we are well-positioned to pursue our successful growth strategy well into the future," says CEO/President Mike McMullen.

Revenue by segment: Life Sciences & Applied Markets, $671M (up 8%); Diagnostics & Genomics, $294M (up 9%); CrossLab, $518M (up 9%).

Operating income by segment: Life Sciences & Applied Markets, $166M; Diagnostics & Genomics, $60M; CrossLab, $143M.

Its guidance for fiscal Q1 revenue of $1.42B-$1.43B is slightly above consensus for $1.41B, and expectations for EPS of $0.85-$0.88 are light of expectations for $0.89. For the full year, forecast revenue of $5.6B-$5.7B is on the light side of expectations for $5.69B, and EPS guidance for $3.57-$3.67 is below consensus for $3.68.

