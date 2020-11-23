BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) agrees to buy Aperio from Golden Gate Capital for $1.05B in cash, adding customized indexing capabilities to BlackRock's wealth platform with tax-managed equities, factors and ESG strategies.

Aperio is a pioneer in customizing tax-optimized index equity separately managed accounts ("SMA") to reflect each client’s risk, tax, and personal values preferences, BlackRock said.

The combination with Aperio will boost BlackRock’s SMA assets by roughly 30% to over $160B.

BlackRock’s acquisition of Aperio will be funded from existing corporate liquidity and is anticipated to close in Q1 2021. Although minimally dilutive to EPS, the transaction is not expected to be dilutive on a cash basis.