Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announces today that the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has licensed ION455, an investigational antisense medicine being developed as a potential treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

ION455 is the second medicine for the treatment of NASH that Ionis has partnered with AstraZeneca.

NASH is the most severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and is related to the epidemic of obesity, pre-diabetes and diabetes.

Separately, Ionis is also developing a wholly owned NASH program.

"Today, there are no FDA-approved medicines to specifically treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. However, due in large part to the progress made by our cardio-metabolic franchise, three Ionis-discovered novel medicines are now in development. These are encouraging advances that we hope will one day bring therapeutic benefit to patients who have limited treatment options," said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., CEO.

Press Release