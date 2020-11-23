Huntington Ingalls Industries shipbuilding division bags $2.2B contract

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announces that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract modification from General Dynamics Electric Boat in support of construction on the first two Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.

Contract is valued at approximately $2.2B.

The contracted module delivery dates are scheduled to start in November 2022 with the last module delivery taking place by January 2028.

“We are pleased to be a crucial design and manufacturing contributor to the Columbia-class program. This contract continues NNS’ longstanding and strong commitment to the Navy’s undersea enterprise through the design and construction of major modules and assemblies necessary to achieve program objectives.” said Charles Southall, Newport News’ VP of Columbia-class Submarine Construction.