ARCA Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) jumped 5.5% in today's trade for its highest close in a month after saying it received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its AB201 experimental COVID-19 treatment.

ARCA says it plans to start a Phase 2b clinical trial of AB201 next month in 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with topline data from the study expected in Q2 2021.

The company says AB201 is the only anticoagulant class new chemical entity in development for COVID-19 that has a Fast Track designation.

In addition to developing AB201 as a potential treatment for diseases caused by RNA viruses, ARCA also is developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), an investigational beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, as a potential pharmacogenetic treatment for atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.