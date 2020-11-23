General Motors (NYSE:GM) will recall 7M SUV and pickup truck models worldwide to replace potentially faulty Takata air bag inflaters, after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the company must recall 5.9M 2007-14 model year vehicles because the inflators "are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators."

GM previously has estimated $1.2B in costs if it were required to replace air bag inflators it had sought to avoid fixing.

The vehicles GM has agreed to recall include some of its bestselling models from 2007-14, including Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, Cadillac Escalade SUVs, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs and GMC Yukon SUVs.

In total, 18 U.S. deaths have been reported tied to Takata air bag inflators, though none involved GM vehicles.

Separately, GM said today it will no longer back the Trump administration's effort to bar California from setting its own emissions rules.