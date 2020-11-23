Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says its California utilities Southern California Gas and San Diego Gas & Electric are developing a program to use surplus renewable electricity generated in the middle of the day to produce green hydrogen that can be injected into the natural gas grid to help cut carbon emissions.

SoCalGas and SDG&E are planning multiple hydrogen blending projects throughout their respective service territories, with the first proposed project expected to blend hydrogen into an isolated section of primarily polyethylene plastic distribution system in SoCalGas' service territory; the initial hydrogen blend level is planned at 1% and may increase to as much as 20%.

In addition to the hydrogen blending projects, SDG&E announced last month that it plans to pilot two hydrogen projects by 2022 as part its sustainability strategy to advance carbon neutrality.