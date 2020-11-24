Most Asia-Pacific stocks climb on President-elect Biden transition and vaccine news
Nov. 24, 2020 12:25 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japan +2.61%.
- China -0.16%. Stocks edged lower as traders cashed out gains. Chinese shares were muted after a report that senior Trump administration officials are pushing for new measures against Beijing.
- Hong Kong +0.21%.
- Australia +1.44%.
- Asia-Pacific markets are mostly higher after the triggering of a formal transition process to President-elect Joe Biden.
- Reports that Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, also added to investors’ confidence. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first woman to lead the department.
- “Investors continue to embrace and see the optimism in the development of vaccines, providing light at the end of the tunnel and multiple choices on how to get there,” said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.
- Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with Brent crude futures up 0.87% to $46.46 per barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 1% at $43.49 per barrel.
- U.S. stock futures are trading higher after Biden begins his transition to White House and the latest vaccine successes. Dow +0.91%; Nasdaq +0.54%; S&P +0.80%.