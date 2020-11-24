The FDA has granted clearance for Neuronetics' (NASDAQ:STIM) TouchStar treatment, a three-minute intermittent theta burst (iTBS) protocol with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for Major Depressive Disorder that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.

The three-minute TouchStar protocol allows clinicians to further customize treatments to best suit patient needs.

TouchStar is the latest advancement designed to enhance treatment options and expand access and availability of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.

The system now has three variations which offers treatments at varied minutes: standard - at 37.5 minutes per session; DASH - at 19 minutes per session; and TouchStar offers treatments at three minutes per session.

TouchStar will be available to NeuroStar providers in Q1 2021.