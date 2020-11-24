Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) has received FDA approval to begin Phase II of U.S. IDE clinical study evaluating the use of its Renuvion technology in skin laxity procedures in the neck and submental region.

“The approved supplement included changes to the treatment protocol based on feedback from study investigators during Phase I of the study, an updated statistical analysis plan and an increase in the number of investigational sites," said Charlie Goodwin, President and CEO.

Enrollment of 65 subjects is expected to begin in early December, with completion targeted in Q3 2021.