McCormick (NYSE:MCK) is moving over the Frank's as it eyes a new bottle of hot sauce.

The seasonings company is discussing a deal with L Catterton, the private-equity firm that has owned Cholula since 2019, that would value the brand at around $800M, WSJ reports.

McCormick already acquired Frank's RedHot, best known for its buffalo wing sauce, back in 2017, as consumers look for low calorie condiments and millennials flock to spicy flavors.

In fact, retail sales of hot sauces in the U.S., including Sriracha and Tabasco, are on track to near $1B this year, which would be just shy of ketchup sales, according to estimates from Euromonitor.