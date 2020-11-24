Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) and NeuroRx announce that more than 175 patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure have now been entered into an Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) with RLF-100 in the U.S.

All patients had severe comorbidities (such as organ transplant, recent heart attack, and cancer) that rendered them ineligible for the ongoing Phase 2b/3 trial for COVID-19.

Of the 90 patients who have so far reached 28 days of follow-up, 72% survived to day 28.

As previously reported, 21 RLF-100 treated patients when compared to 24 control patients, only 17% of the control group survived to day 28.

The survival rate with RLF-100 reported today is comparable to that of the open-label patients treated with RLF-100 by Youssef et al.

No drug-related serious adverse events have been reported in either EAP or Phase 2b/3 U.S. trial currently underway.

Currently, 25 U.S. hospitals have enrolled patients in the EAP, suggesting that RLF-100 can demonstrate effectiveness.

Physicians enrolling patients in the EAP have reported that initial patients at their sites have frequently been in ICU for several weeks without recovery prior to treatment with RLF-100.