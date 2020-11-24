A reported meeting between Bibi Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this week may lay the groundwork for business development in the region amid a U.S. push to normalize ties between the longtime foes.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is looking to open a new corridor for global internet traffic that would link India to Europe via Israel and Saudi Arabia. With a capacity of hundreds of terabits per second, the fiber-optic network would help the tech giant roll out data centers globally and catch up to rivals Microsoft and Amazon in on-demand cloud computing.

Google isn't the only one planning networks in the region. U.S.-based Cinturion Corp. is targeting a competing set of cables, called the Trans Europe Asia System, that would pass from Europe through Israel before heading on to India. Facebook is meanwhile focused on its 2Africa project, a 23,000-mile network designed to provide more capacity than all of Africa's existing submarine cables combined. That system is expected to go across Egypt to Europe, but could also link with Saudi Arabia and other Mideast countries.

Israel has recently formalized government ties with the U.A.E., Bahrain and Sudan, and Israeli and American officials have said other such deals are under way.