European markets advance on vaccine optimism; France may lift COVID-19 restrictions

London +0.66% , boosted by a jump in commodity stocks and vaccine progress.

Germany +0.85% . Europe’s largest economy grew by 8.5% in Q3 vs +8.2% Q/Q.

Private consumption expanded +10.8% vs +9.0% Q/Q expected; Capital investment +3.6% vs +6.0% Q/Q expected.

France +1.00% . France November business confidence fell 79 vs 84 expected, down from 92 in October amid tighter restrictions being implemented in recent weeks.

Business climate index for services fell to 77 in November from 89 in October. Business climate index for manufacturing fared better, as index fell only to 92 from 94 last month, better than forecast of 91 polled by Reuters.

President Emmanuel Macron will announce on Tuesday evening a relaxation of the second lockdown following a decline in new case numbers since imposition from Oct. 30.

European stocks climb amid vaccine hopes and on news that the Trump administration has accepted President-elect Joe Biden’s transition into office.

News that Biden has picked former U.S. Fed Chair Yellen to be Treasury secretary also have buoyed investor sentiment.