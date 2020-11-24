It was only a week ago that the CDC urged Americans not to travel or spend the holiday with people outside their household, but pandemic fatigue appears to be setting in before the holidays.

More than 3M people passed through U.S. airports last weekend, according to the TSA, marking or the busiest weekend since mid-March, when the coronavirus began spreading across the nation.

Likewise, the American Automobile Association has forecast that 45M-50M people will take to the highways over the holiday, compared with 55M in 2019.

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged to all-time highs, averaging more than 170,000 per day, and deaths have soared to over 1,500 a day, the highest level since the spring.

The CDC has also upped its warning on cruise ships, classifying voyages as "Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19."