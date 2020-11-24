SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition prices $200M IPO

Nov. 24, 2020 4:50 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Spring Valley Acquisition, a blank check company sponsored by Pearl Energy Investment II, L.P. has priced its IPO of 20M units at $10.00/unit.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.50 /share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M units.
  • The units will be listed on Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “SVSVU” beginning today.
  • SPAC intends to target companies in the sustainability industry, including clean energy and storage, advanced materials, technology enabled services and others.
  • The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed as “SV” and “SVSVW,” respectively.
  • Cowen and Wells Fargo acted as joint book running managers.
  • Closing date is November 27.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.