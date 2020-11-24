SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Nov. 24, 2020 4:50 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Spring Valley Acquisition, a blank check company sponsored by Pearl Energy Investment II, L.P. has priced its IPO of 20M units at $10.00/unit.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.50 /share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M units.
- The units will be listed on Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “SVSVU” beginning today.
- SPAC intends to target companies in the sustainability industry, including clean energy and storage, advanced materials, technology enabled services and others.
- The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed as “SV” and “SVSVW,” respectively.
- Cowen and Wells Fargo acted as joint book running managers.
- Closing date is November 27.