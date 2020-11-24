Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has skyrocketed 160% since January, supported by strong institutional demand as well as scarcity, with payment companies like Square and PayPal buying it on behalf of customers.

The currency touched $19,000 overnight, within sight of its all-time peak of just under $20,000 hit in December 2017.

"I have seen bitcoin go up 10X, 20X, 30X in a year. So going up 5X is not a big deal," said Brian Estes, chief investment officer at hedge fund Off the Chain Capital. He predicts the cryptocurrency could hit between $100,000 and $288,000 by end-2021, based on a model that utilizes the stock-to-flow ratio measuring the scarcity of commodities like gold.

In a note last week, Citi technical analyst Tom Fitzpatrick added that Bitcoin could climb as high as $318,000 by the end of next year, citing its limited supply, ease of movement across borders and opaque ownership.

Not everyone is that optimistic. "Any hedge fund model on bitcoin is rubbish. You can't model a mania," declared Kevin Muir, an independent proprietary trader. "Is it plausible? For sure. It's a mania. But does anyone actually have a clue? Not a chance."