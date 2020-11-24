Health Canada has approved Tandem Diabetes Care's (NASDAQ:TNDM) t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology.

All in-warranty t:slim X2 pump users in Canada will have the option to add Control-IQ technology to their existing pump beginning in March 2021 via software update. The update will be free of charge through December 31, 2021.

Tandem expects to begin shipping t:slim X2 insulin pumps in Canada in Q1 of next year.

Control-IQ technology uses Dexcom G6 CGM values to predict glucose levels 30 minutes ahead and adjust insulin delivery accordingly; including delivery of automatic correction boluses up to once per hour.

In addition, Tandem Diabetes entered into a development and commercialization agreement with DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM). Previously, the companies inked deal on June 4, 2015 which facilitated integration of TNDM's earlier generation insulin pump products with DexCom’s G5 and G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices.

The new agreement allow for the continuation of company's and DexCom’s development and collaboration activities related to insulin pump products with DexCom’s CGM devices and establish requirements for future communication between for digital health products.

The new deal does not modify or amend the terms of the existing license agreement.