To expand addressable opportunity into California’s $1B new home market, Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) has partnered with several San Diego county home builders, already secured ~500 new homes in its project pipeline.

The company expects each new home with roofing, and the minimum required solar installation will generate at least $13,000 in revenue and total $6.5M in revenue from this first lot of homes.

California's new home market, according to the San Diego Tribune, averages 80,000 new homes per year.

"We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with local builders to enter the new home development market, presenting a significant opportunity to leverage the full breadth of our suite of services," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "In addition to the roofing and solar revenue from each new housing development, we maintain the upside opportunity to sell the end home buyer additional solar or battery storage solutions, creating an exciting new sales pipeline for our growing team. I look forward to continued growth into 2021 and beyond as we work to create value for our shareholders."