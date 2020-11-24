Phoenix Motorcars recently acquired by EdisonFuture, a wholly owned subsidiary of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) delivered its second all-electric ZEUS Z-400 shuttle to the City of Santa Cruz.

The two shuttles were funded in part by the Monterey Bay Air Resources District (MBARD) Clean Air Management Program and the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program.

The two ZEUS shuttles, built on the Ford E-450 chassis with a Starcraft Bus body by Phoenix Motorcars, will serve the Santa Cruz trolley, replacing their existing wooden trolleys and helping to promote the City's sustainability goals.

As compared to its equivalent fossil fueled alternatives, the ZEUS shuttle bus will reduce atmospheric emissions by ~61 tons annually, reduce maintenance costs by 75% and fuel costs by 80%.

"Zero emission transportation is an integral part of building a sustainable future and it's great to see the City of Santa Cruz being an early adopter. Operating the ZEUS all-electric shuttle bus from Phoenix will provide significant emission savings and cost saving opportunities to the customer. At SPI, our focus has always been sustainable development and we look forward to expanding Phoenix's range of zero emission products to meet varied fleet requirements," stated Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.