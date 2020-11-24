HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) has entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the issued charter capital of LLC Zarplata.ru, an online recruitment platform operating in Russia from Hearst Shkulev Digital Regional Network B.V. for a total purchase price of ₽3.5B in cash.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia has approved the acquisition and completion is expected to occur by the end of January 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following acquisition, HHR expects development in key strategic areas such as increasing penetration in the Russian Regions and outreach to blue collars and SMAs and significant synergy potential with an expectation that HeadHunter and Zarplata will align their sales, monetization and marketing strategies as well as product development.

The acquisition will be financed with a new debt facility, the terms and source of which remain undetermined.