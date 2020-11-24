MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN) as its primary cloud provider to support the development of a common platform to gain insights from more than 20 years of data gathered from its marketplace, digital payments, logistics, advertising, and software services divisions.

As part of its transformation into a data-driven organization, the company is building MeliLake, a data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), to ingest data for analysis.

Mercado Libre relies on AWS’s highly secure, performant, and broad infrastructure for digital payments. The company uses Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) to process an average of 464 visits and 19 purchases per second.

The company applies AWS machine learning services to enhance security across its divisions and deliver a better customer experience.

Amazon's share of the digital advertising market is expected to grow from 8.8% in 2020 to 9.7% in 2021, wrote Trevor Jennewine on Seeking Alpha in his article 'Amazon: Taking Market Share In Digital Advertising.'