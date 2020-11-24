Futures rise on transition process, Yellen Treasury news

We've had the recovery trade, the vaccine trade, now they're talking about the transition trade.

Nearly three weeks since Election Day, the head of the General Services Administration has signed off on the handover process, meaning Joe Biden's team will now receive national security briefings and have access to federal funds to transition the administration.

That takes some risk off the table, with S&P 500 futures climbing nearly 1% overnight, along with boosted optimism about Janet Yellen's possible nomination to the role of Treasury Secretary under a Biden administration. Dow and Nasdaq futures are also on the move, ahead by 1.1% and 0.3% , respectively.

Many see Yellen as a market-friendly pick considering that she oversaw a long economic expansion with historically low-interest rates and she's likely to push for further fiscal stimulus. The pick would also put an end to Wall Street's fretting over Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had pledged to clip big banks with a tighter financial policy regime.

"I think this is a strong sign that Biden will be focused on rebuilding the economy vs. pursuing aggressive regulatory policy," said Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James. "She will be an effective voice of more fiscal support vs. someone who was seen as a partisan."

Not only is Yellen the first woman to hold the position of Fed Chair, but if she is confirmed by the Senate, she'll become the first woman to serve as Treasury Secretary.