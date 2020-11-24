L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm sells Cholula, a leading producer and distributor of hot sauce to McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) for $800M.

Under L Catterton's ownership, Cholula grew household penetration by over 50% and gained meaningful market share.

"The acquisition of Cholula accelerates McCormick's growth opportunities within our condiment platform and broadens our portfolio in the hot sauce category with the addition of the Cholula brand," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Hot sauce is an attractive, high-growth category and, as an iconic premium brand, Cholula is outpacing category growth. As McCormick continues to capitalize on the growing consumer interest in healthy and flavorful eating, Cholula, a brand known for authentic bold and spicy Mexican flavors, is a strong complement to our portfolio providing consumers and foodservice operators with an even more diverse product offering that we expect will strengthen our growth opportunities."

Cholula's annual net sales are ~$96M and are expected to grow mid-to-high single digits in a normalized environment beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year and will be financed with a combination of cash on hand and commercial paper.

The acquisition is expected be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2021.