Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and BP (NYSE:BP) announced a multi-year extension of its partnership, by signing a vested agreement to transform BP's workplaces across the globe and inspire BP employees and support the energy company's net zero carbon ambitions.

JLL will work with BP on real estate portfolio management, projects and workplace management.

Additionally, JLL has worked with BP for more than a decade and with this new assignment will provide real estate portfolio management services across 200 sites globally from January 2021.

Workplace management will be launched in phases and the first phase to 'go live' in spring 2021.