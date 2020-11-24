McCormick & Company to acquire the parent company of Cholula Hot Sauce from L Catterton, for $800M in cash.

"The acquisition of Cholula accelerates McCormick's growth opportunities within our condiment platform and broadens our portfolio in the hot sauce category with the addition of the Cholula brand," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company plans to grow Cholula by optimizing category management and brand marketing, while also expanding channel penetration, making McCormick the perfect home for the Cholula brand.

Cholula's annual net sales are ~$96M and are expected to grow mid-to-high single digits in a normalized environment beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year and will be financed with a combination of cash on hand and commercial paper.

Upon closing, the company will incur certain transaction costs that will impact earnings per share.

Source: Press Release