Digital Colony, a portfolio company launched in 2017 by Digital Bridge and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) appointed Liam Stewart as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Stewart succeeds Jeff Ginsberg, who will continue to serve as Chief Administrative Officer and remain on the investment committee of Digital Colony Partners inaugural fund.

Stewart, has over 15 years of international experience in infrastructure, digital infrastructure, capital markets and finance. Most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

Stewart, will be responsible for the ongoing execution and oversight of the firm's strategic, operational and financial performance, with a particular focus on driving operational improvements at both Digital Colony and its portfolio companies.