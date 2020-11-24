Loral (NASDAQ:LORL) inks agreement with PSP Investments and Telesat to combine Loral and Telesat into a new public company, New Telesat.

Upon closing of the transaction, the stockholders in Loral, together with PSP Investments and certain current and former management shareholders of Telesat, will beneficially own all of the equity in New Telesat in approximately the same proportion as their current, indirect ownership in Telesat.

LORL stockholders not affiliated with the funds managed by MHR Fund Management LLC will beneficially own 26.1% of the economic interests in New Telesat, with the MHR Funds, PSP Investments and management shareholders of Telesat beneficially owning the remaining 36.6%, 36.7% and 0.7%, respectively.

New Telesat shares will initially be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and New Telesat is considering a listing for its shares on the TSX.

In addition, Loral announces a special dividend of $1.50/share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 17, 2020 to holders of record of Loral voting and non-voting common stock as of the close of business on Dec. 4, 2020.