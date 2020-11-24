Best Buy (NYSE:BBY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $0.34 ; GAAP EPS of $1.48 misses by $0.10 .

Revenue of $11.85B (+21.4% Y/Y) beats by $880M .

Comparable sales +23% vs. consensus of +13.6%.

Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas said, “While the demand for the products and services we sell remains at elevated levels as we start the fourth quarter, it is very difficult for us to predict how sustainable these trends will be due to the significant uncertainty related to the various impacts of the pandemic. Thus, similar to the last two quarters, we are not providing financial guidance today.”

Shares +2.15% PM.

Press Release