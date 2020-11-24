COVID-19 pandemic dampens consumer spending this holiday season

The pandemic has affected millions of people and consumer's plan to spend this holiday season 2020 is expected to fall, smothering mood caused by the coronavirus and resulting recession and job losses.

The number of consumers who intend to limit spending almost doubled in one year, from 18% in 2019 to 35% in 2020.

Generation Xers and millennials are the most likely to cut back their spending by 42% and 36%, respectively. The average consumer expects to spend about 5% less this season.

Lockdowns causing obstruction in social gatherings and financial instability are some of the top reasons for budget shifts. 37% of consumers attribute their decision to financial instability, 32% due to lack of holiday gatherings and 28% of people do not plan to travel.

Going into the year-end holiday season, most shoppers are cautious about spending money they don’t have.

High unemployment rates, past due bills, poor federal and state coordination on enhanced unemployment insurance and a March CARES Act stimulus leave little extra money for surplus spending over the next few weeks.

Consumers are also changing where they are shopping. In light of COVID-19, 74% of consumers will be shopping online more, and 61% will participate more in online shopping holidays such as Cyber Monday, Discover’s survey shows.

Seventy-seven percent of Gen Z and 70% of millennials said they would be shopping more frequently at small businesses this year compared to 61% of Gen X and 49% of boomers.

Forty-nine percent of online shoppers preferred virtual way to protect their health during COVID-19, and 38% reported a discomfort shopping near crowds in-store.

Even when shopping in-store, consumers are favoring contactless technology to avoid touching public surfaces.

Consumers across all generations are using contactless payments, the survey found.

