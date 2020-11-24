Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) report comparable sales fell 11.1% in Q3 to beat the consensus estimate of -16.3%.

"While sales trends were challenging in August due to deficient inventory levels and delayed back to school purchases, comparable store sales trends improved significantly in the combined September and October time period as inventory levels recovered to more appropriate levels at the end of August and back to school demand improved, particularly in September."

Gross margin came in at 45.1% of sales vs. 43.2% consensus and operating margin was 3.5% of sales vs. 2.7% consensus.

Burlington ended the quarter with merchandise inventory of $867.0M, down 13.7% from a year ago.

Due to the pandemic, the company withheld issuing formal guidance, but notes that Q4 has gotten off to a weak start with November month-to-date comparable store sales running down in the low double digits.

Shares of Burlington Stores are flat in premarket trading.

Previously: Burlington EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue