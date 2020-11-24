Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reports domestic comparable sales increased 22.6% in Q3 vs. +13.9% consensus, driven higher by a 173.7% gain in domestic online sales. Enterprise comparable sales were up 23.0% during the quarter vs. +13.8% consensus.

U.S. appliances sales jumped 39.3% during the quarter to smash the consensus mark of +13.5% (good for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)?).

Gross margin was 23.9% of sales vs. 24.2% a year ago and 23.3% consensus. Operating income as a percentage of sales was 6.1% vs. 4.2% a year ago.

CEO update: "From a profitability standpoint, our better-than-expected sales resulted in significant operating income rate expansion and earnings growth... This strong financial performance is allowing us to share our success with the community, our shareholders, and, importantly, our employees. We recently made a $40 million donation to the Best Buy Foundation to accelerate the progress towards our goal to reach 100 Teen Tech Centers across the U.S. In addition, we plan on resuming our share repurchase program during Q4 of this fiscal year."

Shares of Best Buy are down 2.27% in premarket trading to $119.55. A lack of Q4 guidance from the company could be tipping sentiment.

