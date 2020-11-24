Billionaire hedge-fund manager Jamie Dinan plans to close York Capital Management's European hedge funds and to turn its U.S. hedge fund into a vehicle mainly managing internal money, the Wall Street Journal reported.

After years of weak performance, the strategies manage a total of less than $3B. York still expects to run ~$9B in private equity, private debt and other vehicles that invest client capital for longer periods of time.

That's a far cry from York's peak AUM of $26B in 2015.

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), which paid $425M for a 30% stake in York in 2010, plans to take a $450M impairment charge in Q4 to reflect the changes.

CS's investment came at the end of a decade-long wave of investments by banks into hedge funds. Regulatory changes implemented after the financial crisis sought to discourage banks from putting their own capital directly into hedge funds.