Novartis initiates $2.5B share repurchase program, on track for $2B cost saving program

"Our rich pipeline continues to advance, and we highlight many assets that show significant promise. Reflecting our confidence in future growth and success of our pipeline, we are initiating a share buyback of up to USD 2.5 billion,” said Novartis (NYSE:NVS) CEO, Vas Narasimhan.

The share buyback of up to $2.5B will start immediately and will last into the first half of 2021.

The company is advancing sustained lifecycle management for many assets with five key programs.

The company is driving constant margin expansion and is on track to deliver $2B cost savings by year-end across technical operations and business services.

Technical operations has productivity programs and is set to further generate around $2B in cost reduction in the mid-term.

