Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), owner of a 58.7% stake in the Syncrude joint venture, says it has reached agreement in principle with the other owners to take over as operator of the project by year-end 2021; shares +3.5% pre-market.

The other Syncrude stakeholders who still must formally approve the agreement are Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), CNOOC Oil Sands Canada (NYSE:CEO) and Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership (NYSE:SNP).

Suncor CEO Mark Little says the deal could result in $300M/year in synergies,"making Syncrude even more regionally and globally competitive as we work together to achieve a Syncrude cash operating cost per barrel of C$30/bbl (US$23/bbl) and achieve 90% utilization."

Suncor is "an extremely stable company... a great safe bet on an energy recovery as the stock nears major low-end support," Graham Grieder writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.