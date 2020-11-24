Google facing antitrust suit from second group of U.S. states - Reuters

Reuters sources say a second group of bipartisan states will file an antitrust suit against Google (GOOG,GOOGL) as early as next month.

The group includes Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. This Colorado/Nebraska coalition, which is focused on a broader probe, could move forward before the expected suit from the first Texas-led group, which is targeting Google's ad tech.

The U.S. Justice Department filed its own antitrust suit against Google last month. The Colorado/Nebraska group plans to join the federal complaint.

