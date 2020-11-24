Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announces that Christopher J. Stephens will be joining the company as chief financial officer designate, effective January 1, 2021, succeeding current CFO James M. Sullivan.

Stephens has more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles in aerospace, industrial and manufacturing sectors. For the past 11 years he has served as SVP and CFO at Barnes Group.

Current CFO James Sullivan has been in his role with Sealed Air since June 2019. Following the filing of SEE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, he will transition to a non-executive advisory role until the end of Q1 2021 and will work alongside Stephens to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.