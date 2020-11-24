Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) FQ2 results:

Revenues: $7,647M (-0.8%).

Cardiac & Vascular Group revenues of $2.73B (-4.6%), compared to estimate $2.63B.

Minimally Invasive Therapies Group revenues are $2.29B (+6.7%), vs. consensus of $2.01B.

Restorative Therapies Group: $2.06B (-2.3%) compared to expectations of $1.87B; Diabetes Group: $574M (-3.7%) vs. forecast of $568.9M.

Adjusted gross margin of 65.2% vs. estimate of 64.1%; Adjusted operating margin 22.3%, consensus 19.2%.

Organic growth +1.5% vs. -8.4% consensus.

Net Income: $489M (-64.1%); EPS: $0.36 (-64.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,380M (-22.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.02 (-22.1%).

CF Ops: $2,139M (-36.7%).

"We're seeing a faster-than-expected recovery and approaching year-over-year growth. Our revenue growth is improving, our pipeline is advancing, and we're gaining share in an increasing number of businesses," said Geoff Martha, CEO.

Given COVID-19 uncertainty, the company is not providing formal annual or quarterly financial guidance at this time.

Shares up 1% premarket.

