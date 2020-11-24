INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ), a SPAC sponsored by Cohen & Co. (NYSEMKT:COHN), will acquire Metromile, making the digital insurance company and pay-per-mile auto insurer a public company with a combined company pro forma implied market cap of ~$1.3B.

The transaction includes a commitment for $160M private investment in public equity led by Social Capital; other investors include Miller Value, Mark Cuban, Clearbridge, Hudson Structured, and New Enterprise Associates.

The deal, reflecting an estimated implied pro forma enterprise value of $956M at closing, will provide the company with up to an estimated $294M in cash to pursue growth initiatives.

Aggregate consideration for Metromile will be $842M in INAQ class A common stock and up to $30M of cash, plus an additional 10M shares of class A common stock that will be earned if the combined company reaches certain price targets over time.

Metromile plans to operate in 21 states by the end of 2021 and 49 states by the end of 2022; targets $1B of insurance premium run-rate by year-end 2024.

INAQ is expected to change its ticker symbol to "MLE".

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

