Seeing turnaround success at the industrial conglomerate, Oppenheimer upgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Outperform from Perform, with a price target of $12.

"Operationally, GE has clearly set a positive direction with broadening momentum, on diligent and better-focused restructuring and cultural decentralization/accountability taking hold," wrote analyst Chris Glynn. The company "continues to emphasize a long game of inches," while the pace of "manifest improvements" is picking up.