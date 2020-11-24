Seeing turnaround success at the industrial conglomerate, Oppenheimer upgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Outperform from Perform, with a price target of $12.
"Operationally, GE has clearly set a positive direction with broadening momentum, on diligent and better-focused restructuring and cultural decentralization/accountability taking hold," wrote analyst Chris Glynn. The company "continues to emphasize a long game of inches," while the pace of "manifest improvements" is picking up.
Shares of GE are up 3.7% in premarket trade on the news. The stock started the week with a 3.2% advance on Monday after forming a bullish golden cross breakout pattern.