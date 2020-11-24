Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reports consolidated comparable sales increased 23.2% in Q3 to sail past the consensus mark of +14.1%. E-commerce sales were up 95% during the quarter. Brick-and-mortar store comparable sales rose double-digits and Dick's stores fulfilled ~70% of online sales.
The retailer says it saw positive trends across golf, outdoor activities, home fitness and active lifestyle throughout the quarter.
Dick's ended the quarter with close to $1.1B in cash and no outstanding borrowings under the $1.855B revolving credit facility.
CEO update: "Overall, the favorable trends in our business have continued into Q4. These strong sales results have been partially offset by warmer weather that has negatively impacted sales in important cold-weather categories. Taken together, through the first three weeks of Q4, our consolidated comp sales have increased in the high-teens."
Dick's also announced that CEO Edward Stack is transitioning to be the executive chairman of the board and current President Lauren Hobart will become the new CEO.
Shares of Dick's are down 0.90% in premarket action.