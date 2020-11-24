JD.com eyeing $5B Hong Kong listing for logistics business - Bloomberg
Nov. 24, 2020 7:45 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)JDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- JD Logistics, a subsidiary of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), is mulling a Hong Kong IPO that could raise at least $5B at a $40B valuation, according to Bloomberg sources.
- The company has held early talks with banks, and the details could still change.
- JD spun out JD Logistics into a separate entity three years ago. The subsidiary operates more than 800 warehouses in China.
- JD has had a busy year with public offerings. The company already filed the prospectus to list its fintech arm on the STAR Market and is pursuing a Hong Kong listing for its health care subsidiary. And the main company earned $4.5B in a second listing in Hong Kong.
- JD ADRs are up 1.6% pre-market to $89.