U.S. Diesel Generator Market to surpass ~$3.8B revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence

The U.S. diesel genset market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2030, with revenue from the sale of diesel generator (DG) to rise from $2,187.4M in 2019 to $3,797.6M by 2030 due to the rising number of data centers and growth in construction sector, especially in Chicago, Atlanta, New York Tri-State, Dallas, Phoenix, Virginia, and Silicon Valley.

With the rapid evolution and adoption of technologies such as internet of things (IoT), edge computing, and 5G connectivity in the U.S., additional storage space for data is required.

The sector has received enormous investments; for instance, Alphabet Inc., which had invested $9B in data center and office construction in 2018 in the U.S., had a higher budgetary allocation of $13B in 2019, for similar purposes.

The global diesel genset market is projected to generate a value of $17,821.3M by 2024, increasing from $12,656.2M in 2018, progressing at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players in the U.S. diesel genset market are General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Denyo Co. Ltd., Cummins (NYSE:CMI), American Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC), Southwest Products Corporation, Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), AB Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) and Kohler.