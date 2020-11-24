An affiliate of First Reserve to acquire all outstanding shares of Goldfield (NYSEMKT:GV) for $7.00 per share in cash, implying a total enterprise value of ~$194M, including net debt.

The acquisition price represents 64% premium to closing stock price on November 23, 2020.

The transaction will be completed through a cash tender offer, followed by a merger in which the remaining common shares of Goldfield will be converted into the right to receive the same cash price per share paid in the tender offer.

The transaction is expected to close by January 2021.

GV +59% premarket to $6.80.

