Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) entered a new framework for value-based agreements, or VBAs, designed to help people with primary hyperoxaluria type 1, or PH1, gain access to Oxlumo.

Recently, he FDA has approved Oxlumo (lumasiran) as the first treatment for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), a rare genetic disorder.

Patients with PH1 produce far too much oxalate, which can combine with calcium to cause kidney stones and deposits in the kidneys. Oxlumo works to decrease oxalate production.

Alnylam is in active discussions with payers and has reached an agreement in principle with Express Scripts, Harvard Pilgrim, and Highmark to pursue VBAs for Oxlumo.

Alnylam has structured a new VBA component that specifically addresses many payers' concerns for budget predictability and value, particularly for ultra-rare orphan disease therapies that are administered across a wide spectrum of ages from infants to adults. The new VBA component, called a patient need adjustment, or PNA, is now being added to Alnylam's overall VBA offering for Oxlumo.

The expedited access to OXLUMO aims to support children and adults living with PH1 who face inevitable disease progression and irreversible kidney damage in the absence of new treatment options.