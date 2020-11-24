Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) may begin the permanent shutdown of its 211K bbl/day Convent, La., refinery early next week, Reuters reports.

Shell announced earlier this month that the refinery would close after failing to find a buyer because of weak refining margins since the start of the pandemic.

Three U.S. oil refineries already have shut this year because of weak demand for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline.

U.S. refineries in August ran at 78.8% of their 18.6M bbl/day capacity, down from 83.1% in March, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Shell's dividend cut "improved its profitability and is helping to keep its debt situation steady," Zoltan Ban writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.