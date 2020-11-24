Drone Delivery Canada (OTCQX:TAKOF) with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada executed a Letter of Intent with Drones Express (DEI) for an expected multi-year, multi-route, Condor project in Quebec, effective Nov.23, 2020.

Under LOI terms, terms and conditions will be set out respecting a drone delivery solution using multiple DDC Condor drones, and the company's proprietary DroneSpot depots to service multiple coastal communities on multiple routes along the Lower North Shore region of Quebec.

Expected terms of the agreement is to be 10 years with a total revenue over the term to Drone Delivery of C$3.6M.

During the term, DEI expects to expand this initial solution to more Condor drones, more communities, and more routes over time as this first project gains momentum.

Implementation of the project is expected to commence in early summer 2021.