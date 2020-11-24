Dollar Tree +5% after sailing past Q3 estimates, issuing positive Q4 update
Nov. 24, 2020
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reports comparable sales increased 5.1% in Q3 vs. +4.7% consensus. Comparable sales were up 4.0% for the Dollar Tree chain and were 6.4% higher for Family Dollar.
- Gross margin rose 150 bps to 31.2% of sales. The increase in gross margin was driven by improved merchandise costs including freight, leverage on occupancy costs from stronger same-store sales, improved shrink results and reduced markdowns, partially offset by higher distribution costs, which included $10.9M in COVID-19-related payroll costs.
- Operating margin came in at 7.5% of sales vs. 6.4% consensus and 6.2% a year ago.
- Net income was up 28% Y/Y to $330M.
- Dollar Tree says comparable sales for Q4 are running ahead of expectations, although no formal guidance was issued. The company now expects the completion of approximately 480 new store openings and 750 Family Dollar H2 store renovations in FY20.
- Shares of Dollar Tree are up 4.52% premarket to $102.01.
